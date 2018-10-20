Sound Transit to host construction career event in Tacoma

Sound Transit’s $54 billion system expansion program will employ thousands of construction workers across the Puget Sound over the next 25 years. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to get into the construction trades; Sound Transit is hosting a Construction Careers Connection event in Tacoma. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Evergreen State College, 1210 6th Avenue.

The public is invited to meet with representatives from local pre-apprenticeship programs and Sound Transit prime contractors. Those interested in learning more about careers in the construction trades are especially encouraged to attend this event. Attendees will also learn more about Sound Transit’s expansion programs in Pierce County and throughout the region.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff and a representative of the Pierce County Building Trades will all offer remarks at the event.

The event is free. Register to attend at www.ccctacoma.eventbrite.com. Registration for the event is encouraged, but not required.