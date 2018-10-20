Celebrate PCSIs 6th Annual Employee/Customer Appreciation Day

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) and we are celebrating individuals with disabilities and their achievements and contributions to the American workforce.

NDEAM is a national campaign that provides a great opportunity to educate our job site and the community on the importance of equal rights and inclusion for people with disabilities. Through this event, we want to raise awareness of PCSI, the AbilityOne Program, and the amazing people who are part of it.

Come to our open house and learn more about PCSI, what we do at JBLM and how we work towards a future where every person with a significant disability has meaningful employment.

What: Join us for an Open House, tour of the facilities, meet our staff and learn more about the AbilityOne program and Employment Opportunities for Persons with disabilities. Local elected representatives have been invited to speak (tbd).

When: October 23, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (Note: Guest speakers to begin at 12:15 pm).

Where: PCSI Office, Building 6213 on Pierce Avenue (Main Post)

About NDEAM: National Disability Employment Awareness Month was declared in 1988 by the United States Congress for October to raise awareness of the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities.