6th Annual “LiT” Spotlight Show will be The Velveteen Rabbit

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present its 6th Annual “Special” Joint Presentation with its very own Lakewood Institute of Theatre — “The Velveteen Rabbit” for 8 SHOWS ONLY. The famous story by Margery Williams is adapted for the stage for an amazing adventure for the entire family. The Show will run from October 25th through the November 4th and be performed on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Ticket Prices are just $15.00 Each! The show is directed by The Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Education Director, Deborah L. Armstrong, This Production marks a true collaboration between the Lakewood Playhouse’s Mainstage and its Education Department as it brings all the production elements of a Main Stage show and combines them with the even bigger sense of wonder and adventure brought by the youth and educators!

The show has a Huge Casy with Over 13 Actors of All Ages from Seven Years Old and Up! It includes performances by our Youth Actors – Nigel Kelly (the Velveteen Rabbit), Clarence Williams (The Toy Soldier), Kate-Lynn Siemers (The Wind-Up Ballerina), Austin Runion (The Model Boat), Gunnar Ray (The Model Airplane), Tuppence Cooney (The Wooden Lion) and Hannah Hadjes (The Furry Rabbit) and by our Adult Actors – Emily Cohen (the Boy), Ed Jacobs (the Skin Horse), Tiffany Jones (The Nursery Magic Fairy), Diane Johnson (Nana), Parker Dean (The Wild Rabbit & The Doctor) and Tom O’Kelley (Sam the Gardener)

ABOUT THE SHOW: “Friendship & Love Can Make the Impossible Possible…If You Believe”

“Once you are Real you can’t become unreal again. It lasts for always.” The story of a stuffed toy rabbit’s quest to become real through the love of a child celebrates the power of love that both transform and create life. Join a boy and his rabbit in a world of strange and wonderful magic with talking toys, wild adventures, and secret burrows, as they come to discover the true meaning of what it is to be Real.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

“Our Annual Tradition for All Ages – Performed by All Ages!”

Parental Advisory: This show is suitable for All Ages!

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “THE VELVETEEN RABBIT please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.