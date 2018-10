The public is invited to attend a moderated debate on Washington State Ballot Initiatives 1631 (Carbon Tax) and 1634 (Grocery Tax) at Tacoma Community College Building 11 Student Center on October 22 from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Hosted by TCC’s Student Government, Department of Political Science, and Office of Student Engagement, this event is free and open to the public. Snacks will be provided.