Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 19 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – November 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – November 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – October 24, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

28th District Candidate Forum:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County in partnership with the Town of Steilacoom are sponsoring a Candidate Forum of the 28th Legislative District on October 25, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Scouting For Food:

Boy Scout Troop 71 will be in your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 3rd, beginning at 8 am. Please have your donation visible from the street for pickup and delivery to the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry located at Steilacoom Community Church. Bags will be delivered Oct 27th.

Writing Our History – Pierce County Speaker Series:

All programs in this series include light refreshments and conversation before the program.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

October 18

Stories of Resilience, Sangha, & Kendo:

A Brief History of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple

Tamiko Nimura and Justin Wadland

Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Avenue

November 15

The Steilacoom Story

Ed Echtle

Tacoma Armory, 715 S 11th Street

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; assisted the Electric Crew responding to an unplanned power outage in the 900 block of First Street; trimmed trees throughout Town; inspected two infiltration galleries for single family homes in Birch Hill Estates; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on the installation of storm drains and piping and roadway excavation.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; responded to an unplanned power outage in the 900 block of First Street; inspected conduit on First Street; installed a temporary power pedestal in the 600 block of Third Street; inspected installations in Birch Hill Estates and the 800 block of First Street for single family residences; installed a permanent power service in the 500 block of Galloway Street; installed a permanent power service in the 2400 block of Sunset Court; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street and assisted the contractor with flushing the new water main on First Street. Additionally, they completed bacteriological testing of the main on First Street; inspected a sewer repair at the Tribal Museum; inspected new water and sewer connection for lot 5 of Birch Hill Estates; replaced meters and setters at a duplex in the 600 block of Shannon Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for and assisted with the Kiwanis project reroofing the pavilion at Sunnyside Park and assisted Troop 480 with an Eagle Scout project installing bench pads in tract E of Madrona Park; installed split fence rails with the assistance of the Cedar Creek Work Crew at Marietta Park; and performed other maintenance activities.

Hunter Tree Services has identified and will be removing a large, hazardous locust tree at Sunnyside Park near the play area within the next several weeks.

Other:

Steilacoom Library Series:

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.