Steilacoom Scarecrows

By

Submitted by Steilacoom Garden Club.

The Steilacoom Garden Club sponsors its annual Scarecrow Contest in October. This year there were several fun and imaginative entries.

Sinking pirate ship

Winners in the residential category were Christine Mrozeck and Keely Silva-Glenn for their capsized pirate ship, complete with sea monster tentacles, and Kristin Haskins for her whimsical and detailed “The Cro(w)chet Club.”

The Cro(w)chet Club

Honorable mention was awarded to Ann Genn, Alex Chaney and Cassidy for their “Girl Scouts roasting marshmallows.”

In the business/organization category, the winner was the Sea Spa located on Rainier St. Other entries included a headless surfer, three scarecrows in a potato bag race at the finish line and a scarecrow doing a handstand.

Sea Spa mermaid

If you would like the addresses of these critters so you can drive through town and see them, email lafannin@msn.com.

