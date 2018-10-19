Save the date: 2018 Make-A-Difference Day in Lakewood

Interested in making a difference in your community? Take part in this national event that brings people together for various beautification and maintenance projects.

The City of Lakewood will host three locations for people to volunteer:

Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave SW (clean/restore the historic cemetery grave markers, clean the dog park, remove scotch broom, clean around the Waughop Lake Trail, weeding and playground maintenance).

Springbrook Park, 12601 Addison St SW (improve the community garden plots, remove unwanted plants from the Clover Creek stream bed and replace with native plants/trees).

Lakewood Community Garden, 5504 112th St SW (spread wood chips, prepare garden plots for winter, weeding).

Register by emailing Cameron Fairfield at cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us or calling 253-983-7827. Thank you for volunteering to help keep Lakewood beautiful!

This event is held in conjunction with the Grave Concerns Association, Protect our Pets and Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.