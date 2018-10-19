Lakewood Fall Artist Reception is Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

Join us Monday, Oct. 22 at Lakewood City Hall at 5 p.m. for the Lakewood Arts Commission Fall Artist Reception.

Meet artist Carolyn Burt and learn how she transforms a blank sheet of hard board panel into intricate pieces known as Scatchboard. She uses a technique reminiscent of scrimshaw, a hand carving technique developed in the late 19th century in Europe.

Burt will give demonstrations of her Scratchboard artistry, which begins with a hard board panel coated with a smooth layer of white China clay, an ingredient of porcelain. The white layer of clay is covered with a black layer of India ink and dried.

The artist uses engraving tools carefully scratches away the layer of black to expose the white. A variety of specialty tools and knives are used to engrave fine lines or scrape away larger areas of white clay to create textures and patterns which develop into an image. Once complete the hand-engraved piece is sealed with a protective clear varnish. Once sealed it becomes like a tile and the black no longer scratches off.

Scratchboard is a precise and exacting medium, unforgiving with no room for error. It requires a great deal of skill, precision and patience. The intricate detail, vivid contrast and wonderful texture produce a dramatic effect. It makes each of these hand carved originals a one-of-a-kind jewel.