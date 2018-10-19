Keith Hall new Goodwill VP of Human Resources, Safety, Security and Loss Prevention

Submitted by Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region.

TACOMA, WA – Keith Hall, previously Chief Human Resource Officer and Chief Organizational Development Officer with the National Court Appointed Special Advocates Association, joins Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region as its new Vice President of Human Resources, Safety, Security and Loss Prevention.

He assumes responsibility for human resource systems and processes, and the professional development of 1,500 employees serving in Goodwill’s $83 million social enterprise, which operates across 15 counties in Washington State with a mission to help people gain new skills, find jobs, and embark on life-changing careers. Hall reports to Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO for Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region.

“Keith joins our Goodwill with many years of experience in human resources at nonprofit organizations, including World Vision, Casey Family Programs and the Muckleshoot Tribal Organization,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region. “In those roles, Keith demonstrated a proven ability to strengthen human resources systems and processes, create leadership and professional development programs for employees, and drive greater organization-wide diversity, equity and inclusion and we are thrilled that Keith will now contribute his expertise to our Goodwill,” said Harnick.

Prior to his service with the National Court Appointed Special Advocates Association, Keith served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the YMCA of Greater Seattle, leading a senior team strategic planning resulting in $2 million in cost savings. Other experience includes serving as a corporate attorney, directing operations for a $3 billion global organization, leading a $30 million major donor fundraising team, and designing organizational strategy amidst significant change and growth. Keith Hall was awarded a Juris Doctorate from Seattle University School of Law, an MA in Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a BA in Sociology from the University of Washington.

About Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region: Goodwill leverages its thrift store revenue and community support to provide career path programs, life skills education and job placement in a variety of fields. As a unique, nonprofit social enterprise serving 15 counties, its thrift shop revenue, community and business partnerships and charitable contributions, fuel free programs that help people overcome barriers to employment. This year Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region is on track to help approximately 8,000 people gain new skills and enhance their quality of life through entry into computer and office, culinary, construction, environmental cleanup, barista, retail, and warehouse/transportation/logistics careers. These programs are funded through generous financial gifts, public/private grants, revenue from our 37 thrift stores (including online sales), and salvage/recycle operations. www.goodwillwa.org