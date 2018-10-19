Iora Primary Care Opens in Tacoma and Puyallup, Serving Adults on Medicare

Submitted by Iora Primary Care.

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018 sixty prospective patients, community leaders and insurance brokers gathered at Iora Primary Care in Puyallup to celebrate a grand opening. On October 9, 2018 crowds gathered at Iora Primary Care in Tacoma to celebrate a grand opening.

Iora Primary Care has been caring for adults on Medicare in Puget Sound since 2014. Iora is a doctor’s office for adults on Medicare that invests in relationships with people to help them live happier and healthier. These are the first Iora Primary Care practices in Pierce County.

While the new practices officially opened their doors earlier this month, the grand openings and official ribbon cutting ceremonies drew crowds and excitement from local residents. At the Puyallup opening, Rushika Fernandopulle, MD, MPP, Co-Founder and CEO of Iora shared the company’s vision for returning humanity to health care by creating a system built on relationships rather than transactions.

At Iora Primary Care, each patient gets a team dedicated to their care, including a physician or nurse practitioner, Health Coach, Team Nurse and Behavioral Health Specialist. Together the team spends more time with patients, listens to them, and respects and address their questions, concerns and goals. Iora believes, when you invest in relationships with people, you can help them live happier and healthier – Iora’s patients go to the hospital less (40% decrease in hospitalizations) and visit the emergency room less (20% decrease in ER visits).

Iora Primary Care is located at 5006 Center St Ste R in Tacoma and 3705 S Meridian Ave Ste B in Puyallup. To learn more about Iora Primary Care or become a patient call (253) 765-5050.