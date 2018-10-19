Donating Vehicles in Tacoma and Lakewood

I was offered an International pickup truck for $25.00. I bought it and had it towed, not to my home in Tacoma, but an aunt and uncle’s home in Puyallup just off River Road. It was a flatbed truck. I bought a new battery and would turn it over periodically and drive around the berry fields. I kept checking around the wrecking yards until I found an International pickup bed for the right year. I paid for it and then waited months until a friend could go over and pick it up and haul it to Puyallup.

Eventually, I paid a friend a few bucks and he took a buddy over and they installed the bed. I waited until good weather and then bought ten cans of spray paint and went over to sand and paint. I arrived and looked at the truck. The color was a nice match, but I didn’t realize I had purchased a short bed for a long bed pickup. There was a one foot gap between the bed and the cab . . . plus the truck now had a flat tire. It still ran, but I had better things to do. I made a phone call and cut my loses by donating the truck. Within a week it was gone. I thanked my aunt and uncle and wrote off my expenses. I sometimes wish I still had the truck, but it just didn’t seem like it was worth my effort. Someone is probably still driving that truck with the short bed.

If you have a car that needs repairs and it has just been sitting, donating a car like that won’t bring much profit to the charity, however it will make you feel good and it gets rid of your car that was taking up space in the garage, back yard of street (which police monitor). The charity will have your car towed and probably sell the car for junk value. This means they will only make a few dollars.

If you have a vehicle that has been sitting around and could be sold without much effort on your part, you could then donate the total value of the car. The charity makes out and gets a good write-off. Be sure and keep your receipts and details of the sale.

If you have a vehicle that just isn’t being driven at all and is still in good condition you could donate this vehicle to your favorite charity and they could probably find a really good use for it and you could take market value as a donation for your taxes. There are many families who could certainly make use of a running car or truck. It might let them get a job or a better job and help them move or go grocery shopping.

This is what happened with St Vincent de Paul this year in Tacoma. They were given a nice running pickup truck and they use it almost every day to pickup donations and make deliveries.

Charities like St Vincent de Paul can always use donations to help people here in Tacoma, Lakewood, and Pierce County. For more information and a free IRS.pdf on Vehicle Donations visit here: communitydonations.org/Vehicle-Donation.html