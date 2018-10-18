Visit online open house about Canyon Road East improvements

Pierce County is planning major improvements to the Canyon Road East corridor that will help reduce traffic congestion, save travelers time and money, aid freight movement and support new jobs.

Community members are invited to visit an online open house at www.canyonroadconnection.org through Nov. 15 to learn more about this work and share their comments/.

The Canyon Road Regional Connection Project will extend Canyon Road East from south of Pioneer Way East, where it ends today, to 52nd Street East, and from 52nd Street to 70th Avenue East. This work includes building a new bridge between Pioneer Way East and 52nd Street East to separate road traffic from railroad traffic, as well as a new, more efficient bridge over the Puyallup River. The existing Milroy Bridge would be removed as part of this work.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2025, pending funding. The total project cost is estimated at $160 million, making it the county’s largest single transportation construction project ever.

When complete, this project will provide faster, more direct options for commuters, freight vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to travel around Pierce County.

“This project will complete a critical north-south connection between Frederickson and the Port of Tacoma, creating new opportunities for communities and businesses in the area,” said Letticia Neal, P.E., Planning and Public Works Transportation Improvement Section manager. “We are excited to share the latest updates with the community through our online open house and welcome input.”

A preliminary economic analysis shows that the Canyon Road Regional Connection Project would support job and population growth, and put $25.3 million back into the economy through reduced congestion and costs for drivers. This project also keeps the rural character of the Puyallup River Valley and invests more than $1.5 million in environmental enhancements, such as restoring wetlands and improving salmon habitat.

This project, currently in the engineering and permitting phase, is the next step in a series of ongoing improvements to the Canyon Road East corridor. Pierce County has already invested nearly $138 million over the past several years to add lanes and medians, install new lights and traffic signals, and build new bike and pedestrian facilities on Canyon Road East.