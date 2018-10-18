The Tarsia Family’s Halloween Display

Submitted by Jane Tarsia.

Mike Tarsia has done it again this year with new things added. If you are into Halloween stop by 7826 Agate Dr SW in Lakewood’s Oakbrook neighborhood to see this haunting display. It’s a yard full of action, music, and videos. Tune in to 100.3 on your radio to get the full musical experience from your car. Also, you will see a jail by the mailbox that has a few scary monsters in it. Feel free to step in for a fun family photo…. if you dare. Mike is often outside so stop on by. The display is up nightly from dusk to about 8:30-ish… weekends later. The grand finale will be on Halloween night.