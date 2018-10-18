Sharing Abundance will Provide 1.7 Million Meals for People in Need

More than 350 community members will come together in support of Pierce County neighbors in need on October 27, 2018 at Emergency Food Network’s Abundance Dinner and Auction.

This annual fundraising event raises more than $350,000 resulting in 1.7 million meals for hungry families and individuals throughout the community.

Located at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center, Abundance offers a fun way for people to make an impact on food insecurity by sharing their abundance in support of Emergency Food Network. The evening starts with a silent auction, then attendees will enjoy a delicious dinner and exciting live auction. Items available to the highest bidders include a Family Trip to Disney World, a Holland America Cruise, and keys to a 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo for two days.

Attendees of the event are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food with them to the event. Most needed items include, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned chili and stew, cereals, and baby formula.

The Presenting Sponsors of Abundance are Franciscan Foundation, Purposeful, and Waste Connections. The Lead Sponsors are HOST Hospitality, L.T. Murray Family Foundation, The Boeing Company, Toyota Lift Northwest, and TrueBlue. The Supporting Sponsors are Chuckals Office Products, Drake Medical Services, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, HomeStreet Bank, Johnson Family Properties, Snuffin’s Catering, Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, and WSECU. The Table Sponsors are DaVita, Financial Insights, Gus Paine Insurance, Heritage Bank, Johnson Stone & Pagano, Labor Works Industrial Staffing, MultiCare, Northwest Harvest, Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Thompson Consulting Group, Timberland Bank, Sheri and Jeff Tonn, UFCW Local 367, Zack Rosenbloom & Associates.

There are still seats available to attend Abundance. Visit the Emergency Food Network website for more information or to buy tickets. (www.efoodnet.org/event/abundance-2018)