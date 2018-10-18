Lakewood Chamber recognizes Becky Newton as Ambassador of the Year

At its annual membership meeting this fall the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce recognized Lakewood Economic Development Manager Becky Newton as its Lakewood Chamber Ambassador of the Year.

Chamber Director Linda Smith presented the award to Newton at the Lakewood City Council’s Oct. 1, 2018 meeting.

Here is what Smith had to say about Newton and the recognition:

“Volunteers are the core of any successful community or organization, and we value each and every one of ours.

The Lakewood Chamber’s Ambassadors are an all-volunteer committee who serve as the “goodwill arm” of the Chamber and are charged with extending the hand of friendship to new and old business members alike. Their hard work and dedication is the only way the Chamber of Commerce can accomplish our objectives to serve the business community.

The Ambassador of the Year Award:

This Ambassador is a warrior at heart. Throughout the year this person has attended General Membership Luncheons, Blue Ribbon Cuttings, Business After Hours — made visitations calls, and has been faithful in promoting the importance of having a Chamber in the City of Lakewood.

In addition to all of this, this individual has a great working knowledge of the functions and programs the Chamber has to offer — and is happy to share this knowledge with the community. Consequently this Ambassador has earned the most points for 2017-18.

We are delighted to announce the Ambassador of the Year: Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager for the City of Lakewood.”

The City extends its congratulations to Newton for this well-deserved honor and thanks the Lakewood Chamber for its continued commitment to promoting economic development throughout the city and bringing together Lakewood’s business community.