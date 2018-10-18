An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present a special event for our 80th Season: The Return Engagement of Last Year’s Wildly Popular Performance – The One Man Show An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe featuring Tim Hoban.

The Play will be performed for ONE WEEKEND ONLY at a SPECIAL TIME on Friday, October 19th & Saturday, October 20th at 7:30pm. All Tickets are Only $10.00 Each

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides, this performance recreates an evening Edgar Allan Poe as invites you to his parlor hear some of his most famous stories of the macabre and imagery-filled poetry. Although suitable for all ages, best to accompany those who might need comfort should the tales be too disturbing.

“AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE” is a revival of a very successful show created by Northwest Playwright Bryan Willis and originally directed by David Wright.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

South Sound Veteran Actor Tim Hoban recreates an audience with Edgar Allen Poe as he promotes a magazine called “The Stylus” and the stories and poetry found within.

Parental Advisory: Some of Mr. Poe’s stories might be too scary for little ones. Parents are encouraged to read some of his stories, and poems, and decide if the material is appropriate for their young family members.