West Pierce Fire & Rescue to Host Annual Fall Safety Day Event

On Saturday, October 20th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its 22nd annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family, fully equipped with fire engine tours, games, safety information, custom-fit bike helmets, bake sale supporting the PTA at University Place Primary, and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin!

Pumpkins have been generously donated by local farms.

