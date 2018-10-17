Tacoma’s Dr. Gregory Plancich Joins International College of Dentists Elite Fellowship

Submitted by M Agency.

TACOMA, Wash. – Dr. Gregory Plancich, DDS will be inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists (ICD) at the 89th Annual Convocation ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, October 19th, 2018.

The International College of Dentists Fellowship is invite-only, with more than 12,000 members throughout the world. This year, 210 dentists from the United States were inducted into the College.

The ICD is dedicated to the recognition of those who exemplify outstanding professional achievement, and their exemplary contributions in the field of dentistry.

“It is a privilege and honor to be inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists,” says Dr. Plancich. “As a member, I will continue my efforts to be strongly committed to helping those in the South Sound community.”

Dr. Plancich has been practicing dentistry in North Tacoma since 1989. He is an active member in the community and is honored to receive this prestigious award. He further reaffirms his commitment to providing excellent and compassionate dental care to the local community and the South Sound.

His commitment to community service also extends all the way to Guatemala, where for the past seven years, he has been providing dental care to patients in Guatemala via the Open Wide Foundation.

To learn more about Dr. Plancich and Plancich Dental, visit: plancichdental.com/