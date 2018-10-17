Prospective Students Sample CPTC’s Offerings at Program Expo

Clover Park Technical College faculty and staff showed off the college’s programs and resources to more than 240 visitors at the college’s Fall Program Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the McGavick Conference Center.

CPTC’s Program Expos, which take place in the fall and spring, allow prospective students to visit fair-style displays and learn about each of the college’s 44 programs and numerous college resources. Instructors showcase their programs through interactive displays and answer any questions visitors may have about the course work and career field.

“I felt the Program Expo was a huge success,” CPTC Entry Services Specialist Kiko Salas said. “Each table display was more engaging and interactive than in the past, and you could really tell that our awesome faculty put a great deal of time and effort into their respective displays.

Salas helped staff the Entry Services table, which was the fourth and final step for visitors to the event. That gave him an opportunity to hear about their experiences learning about the programs and help them take the next step toward attending the college.

“A number of participants expressed how excited they were to enroll after seeing all the options offered at CPTC and how engaging, welcoming, and informative the faculty were,” Salas said.

The college hosts Program Information Sessions on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, but those are located at each program location. A prospective student can spend time with the faculty for one particular program, but they don’t have a chance to see other programs the college has to offer. Last fall, the college decided to transition its regular Open House events into new Program Expos that bring all the programs together for greater flexibility. The event lasted from 3-7 p.m. to work around traditional work hours and allow prospective students to find a time to visit that fit their schedule.

“This is a great way that we can showcase ourselves, so a prospective student may wander around and find a program of interest with supportive resources also on display,” Aviation Maintenance Technician instructor Greg Doyon said.

Visitors to last week’s event ranged in age from high school students to older community members looking to shift careers. With faculty from each program available, visitors had a chance to ask questions and get to know their potential instructors.

“I appreciated seeing families come to the Expo,” WorkFirst Advisor Jennifer Weinmann said. “High schoolers and parents were asking about education options, and it’s great to see students have a hands-on experience talking to the instructors. You can see the education in action, and seeing their faces light up hearing about a program that engages them is rewarding and exciting.”

CPTC’s next Program Expo is scheduled for April 10, 2019. The college will again showcase each of its programs and will continue to look for ways to improve the experience for visitors.

“I feel like the Program Expo is only growing and becoming more effective,” Salas said. “I look forward to seeing the future success of the Program Expos and, more importantly, all the students’ lives that will change for the better as a result of this event giving prospective students a chance to find the program that best suits their interests.”

Anyone who missed the Program Expo and is interested in learning more about CPTC’s programs can attend one of the college’s Program Information Sessions or visit the Welcome Center in Building 17 at the Lakewood Campus during normal business hours.

