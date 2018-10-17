Community Member Recognized for Assistance on Ketron Island

University Place, Wash. – On Friday, August 10, 2018, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a brush fire on Ketron Island, which was a result of a passenger plane that crash landed on the south end of the island. WPFR recognized a community member for his assistance in the operations of the incident.

Mr. Ron Sheckler has property on Ketron Island, as well as a tractor. He found WPFR crews upon their arrival on the island and offered to help create a road to access the location of the fire, plus had a working knowledge of the island’s water system. Without his help, firefighters’ operations would have been even more difficult.

Mr. Sheckler was recognized by the Board of Fire Commissioners on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Station 31, located at 3631 Drexler Drive W in University Place.