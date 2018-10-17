‘Build Your Dream Pierce County’ Community Conference

Puyallup, Wash. – Safe Streets, a Pierce County non-profit organization, invites the entire community together for an educational event focused on the needs and assets of Tacoma and unincorporated Pierce County residents. On November 3, both youth and adult residents are invited to attend the event to build skills, knowledge, and connections to improve our communities. This is the sixth annual conference and this year the focus is on building your dream Pierce County.

Workshops will include community-oriented policing, safe routes to schools, peer-to-peer learning, building engagement, Pierce County Centers and Corridors, homelessness, opioid addiction, and more. A Resource Fair will also help connect people to service providers and local community groups.

The Safe Streets Community Conference will be held at the Pierce County Skills Center (16117 Canyon Road E). Doors open at 9:30am, conference starts promptly at 10:00am, with the Resource Fair wrapping up the day from 3:00-4:00pm. The event is free and breakfast and lunch are complimentary.

For more information on how you can support Safe Streets or engage with their community and youth based programs, visit their website at www.safest.org or call 253.272.6824.

About Safe Streets

Safe Streets Campaign is the first private, non-profit organization that unites neighbors against crime—a model for other programs nationwide. Serving Tacoma and Pierce County since 1989, Safe Streets equal a safe community. Both private and public funds support Safe Streets’ community efforts. Learn more at www.safest.org.