Link & Drink 2018

Tacoma, Wash. – Downtown On the Go is celebrating the Sound Transit Link at the annual Link & Drink. This year, in conjunction with Tacoma Arts Month and Third Thursday, there will be live music at Link stations throughout downtown. For one night only, when you ride the Link you will receive a limited-edition pint glass and be serenaded by some of Tacoma’s talented musicians.

Link & Drink runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2018. This Third Thursday event is one of many, meaning that whatever event you’re off to that night, the Link will be the best, most fun, and most musical way to get there.

Musicians include Tekla Waterfield, Cynthia Alexander, and more. They will be performing at Union Station, Commerce St. Station, and Theater District Station.

Find DOTG Staff riding the Link and passing out swag or at The Harmon. At the Harmon, participants will also learn more about the Tacoma Link expansion into Stadium and Hilltop, the light rail to the Tacoma Dome , and the Pierce Transit Bus Rapid Transit Project.

This event is sponsored by The Union Club, K?z Development, and HDR.