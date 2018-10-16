HomeComing @ LASA

Submitted by LASA.

On Wednesday, October 24 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM the public is invited to come to LASA’s open house. At that time you can see what we have been up to and tour our Client Services Center. If you make it by 9 you are invited to have your picture taken with us for our annual Christmas card. LASA is located at 8956 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. There is limited parking in LASA’s lot and plenty of parking on nearby 59th Street.

The agency has provided housing to families experiencing homelessness for almost 30 years and offers prevention services such as rental and utility assistance. LASA was started 29 years ago by 15 Lakewood houses of worship concerned with the growing number of families living on the edge of poverty. The agency has won awards for its services and it’s outstanding volunteers. LASA’s mission is to prevent homelessness and recurrent homelessness.

We hope you stop in for coffee and a bagel and a chance to say hello. Call 253 581-8689 for more information.