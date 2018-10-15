Through The Portal – Epic Live Planetarium Concert Experience /Under the Stars

Submitted by David Helfand, Hiilary Stephens/ Pierce College Science Dome Planetarium.

Pierce College Science Dome welcomes for their Washington debut, David Helfand and Justin Lader’s “Through the Portal” live planetarium concert experience, Saturday Nov 10th and Sunday the 11th.

Sat, Nov 10th – 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sun- Nov 11th 1:00 p.m.

Tickets- $15

Join us under the stars for an epic live concert event. Experience a musical performance like no other with “Through the Portal”, the latest instrumental album written by harpist and multi-instrumentalist, David Helfand and violist, Justin Lader set to full dome space themed visualizations under the Pierce College Science Dome Planetarium. After five sold out shows in Oregon at the Eugene Science Center planetarium and highly successful shows at OMSI Kendall Planetarium in Portland, David and Justin are thrilled to be making their “Through the Portal” WA debut.

“Through the Portal “ is David and Justin’s first epic space music opus of all original music featuring Harp, guitar, viola, a special keyboard called the mellotron, and percussion. The album is a work of deep passion, love, dedicated to loved ones who have passed on and the deep mysteries of life.

“Through the Portal “will be performed in its entirety with David on Harp, guitar, mellotron, keyboards, Justin on viola and Mark Hurwit on mellotron and percussion. Science Dome visualizations by Katie Iadanza and Hillary Stephens.

Tickets available on Pierce College web site- wp.pierce.ctc.edu/blog/sciencedome/

David Helfand -web site- www.davidhelfand.com