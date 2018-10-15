Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of October 2, 2018 Approval of Payroll Checks #109953- #109960 in the amount of $225,508.77 Approval of Claims Checks #109967 – #110047 in the amount of $178,769.83 and Manual Checks #109952 & #109961 in the amount of $6,959.83 Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Western State Hospital Strategic Plan – Dave Holt, CEO Public Hearing 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2876) (Ordinance #1589) 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2078) (Ordinance #1590) 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2877) (Ordinances #1591 & #1592) Action Items 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2876) (Ordinance #1589) 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2078) (Ordinance #1590) 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2877) (Ordinances #1591 & #1592) New Items Electric Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2880) (Ordinance #1594) Water Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2881) (Ordinance #1595) Sewer Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2882) (Ordinance #1596) Storm Utility Rate Modification (AB 2883) (Ordinance #1597) 2019 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 2884) (Resolution #1168) (*) 1st St. CIP, Change Order #2; South Sound Cont. (AB 2885) (*) MOA between Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom for Construction of a Roundabout (AB 2886) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council