Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of October 2, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #109953- #109960 in the amount of $225,508.77
- Approval of Claims Checks #109967 – #110047 in the amount of $178,769.83 and Manual Checks #109952 & #109961 in the amount of $6,959.83
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Western State Hospital Strategic Plan – Dave Holt, CEO
- Public Hearing
- 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2876) (Ordinance #1589)
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2078) (Ordinance #1590)
- 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2877) (Ordinances #1591 & #1592)
- Action Items
- 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2876) (Ordinance #1589)
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2078) (Ordinance #1590)
- 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2877) (Ordinances #1591 & #1592)
- New Items
- Electric Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2880) (Ordinance #1594)
- Water Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2881) (Ordinance #1595)
- Sewer Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2882) (Ordinance #1596)
- Storm Utility Rate Modification (AB 2883) (Ordinance #1597)
- 2019 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 2884) (Resolution #1168) (*)
- 1st St. CIP, Change Order #2; South Sound Cont. (AB 2885) (*)
- MOA between Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom for Construction of a Roundabout (AB 2886)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
