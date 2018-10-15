The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of October 2, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #109953- #109960 in the amount of $225,508.77
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #109967 – #110047 in the amount of $178,769.83 and Manual Checks #109952 & #109961 in the amount of $6,959.83
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
    1. Western State Hospital Strategic Plan – Dave Holt, CEO
  5. Public Hearing
    1. 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2876) (Ordinance #1589)
    2. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2078) (Ordinance #1590)
    3. 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2877) (Ordinances #1591 & #1592)
  6. Action Items
    1. 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2876) (Ordinance #1589)
    2. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2078) (Ordinance #1590)
    3. 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2877) (Ordinances #1591 & #1592)
  7. New Items
    1. Electric Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2880) (Ordinance #1594)
    2. Water Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2881) (Ordinance #1595)
    3. Sewer Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2882) (Ordinance #1596)
    4. Storm Utility Rate Modification (AB 2883) (Ordinance #1597)
    5. 2019 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 2884) (Resolution #1168) (*)
    6. 1st St. CIP, Change Order #2; South Sound Cont. (AB 2885) (*)
    7. MOA between Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom for Construction of a Roundabout (AB 2886)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

