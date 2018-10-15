The Raiders went on the road Friday night, taking on a feisty Thunderbirds squad from Highline College, and pulled out a hard-fought 3-1 victory (29-27, 11-25, 25-19, 25-21).

The win capped a perfect first half of West Region play, as the Raiders, now 7-0 (24-4 overall), strengthened their hold on the top spot in the West.The Raiders were led by freshman standouts, Peyton Foster (19 kills, 25 digs) and Hattey Smith (42 assists, 20 digs), and sophomore Ryleigh Burdick (15 kills).

The Thunderbirds gave the Raiders all they could handle, forcing the match to 4 sets for just the second time in league play for Pierce. The win came just two days after the Raiders swept then undefeated Lower Columbia at home, 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-13), vaulting Pierce into sole possession of first place in the West.

Source: Raider Volleyball finishes first half atop the West – Pierce College Athletics