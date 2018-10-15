Listen Along as Bonnie King goes Swimming Upstream with Dorothy Wilhelm

The Road to LaReta is the subject when author Bonnie King joins Dorothy Wilhelm on Swimming Upstream, the hybrid radio broadcast for the week of October 15. This very unusual novel, part memoir, part historical biography is filled with poignant stories and speculation as Bonnie King resurrects her past and the history of her family. Click here to hear it right now.

The Road to LaReta is a historical memoir, “cleverly structured, for Webb Bateman is on the road to his wife’s funeral, and as he drives and feels sorry for himself (or perhaps guilty, which he should feel), he reflects on his life,” writes a Judge in the 25th Annual (2017) Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards. “Thus, the author is able to take us back to Webb’s wild childhood growing up with siblings and a hard working Norwegian mother who runs a hotel in Almont, North Dakota.” Bonnie King, a regular on Swimming Upstream, recently visited her Grandmother’s hotel and fills listeners in on her progress in with her discoveries as she structures a new life after the loss of her husband. Listen to the interview at itsnevertoolate.com or sobradionetwork.com/

The Road to LaReta is the spotlighted show the whole week of October 15. All past shows, including the interview with Ben Sclair, Publisher of the Suburban Times are also available at the site.