Late Night Firing Oct. 16-18 at JBLM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. through Thursday at 8 p.m. using M777 155mm howitzer. One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with 155mm howitzers. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 8 p.m. Thursday. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.

