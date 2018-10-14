Support local business and our military Monday, Oct. 15, 2018

Hop Jack’s restaurant and Office Depot/Office Max are teaming up to support and honor military personnel and their families, active duty and veterans on Monday, Oct. 15.

Mention “AUSA” at Hop Jack’s in Lakewood Towne Center between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 and a portion of your bill will be donated to the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), Captain Meriwether Lewis Chapter, Lakewood-University Place Subchapter.

Proceeds from the Hop Jack’s buyout support the 2nd Brigade-2nd Infantry Division (SBCT) and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Office Depot/Office Max is offering $10 off a qualifying regular purchase of $50 or more or 15 percent off all print and copy services (some exclusions apply) with a coupon. Offer valid in-store only at 10220 59th Ave SW, Lakewood through Oct. 19, 2018.