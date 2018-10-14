DuPont Council Special Meeting Oct. 16

Immediately following the regularly scheduled DuPont City Council workshop of Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 6:00 pm, the City Council has scheduled a special meeting at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to hold three separate public hearings regarding the 2019-2020 proposed budget, 2019 property tax levy and the 2019 emergency medical services (EMS) levy; and to discuss and/or proposed approval of the proposed Ordinances for the property tax levy, and EMS levy

