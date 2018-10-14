Clover Park Rotary Welcomes New Member Renee Hanna

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

Clover Park Rotary recently welcomed Renee Hanna into its membership rolls.

Renee ( a.k.a. “Mouse Boss”) is Vice President, CFO of Graemouse Technologies, which provides IT services to small and mid-size organizations. She and her husband PJ, President and Chief Technical Engineer, formed their business with the aim of serving the same community where they live and raise their family. Renee describes their business philosophy as “Doing what we say we’re going to do, when we say we’ll do it!” Renee, a Northwest native and self-described “Navy Brat”, studied Accounting at the University of Washington-Tacoma.

When asked why she joined Rotary, Renee explained that she received a Rotary scholarship in high school, and was involved with the Gig Harbor Rotary clubs while working at the Peninsula Gateway newspaper and the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce. The Rotary motto “Service Above Self” is also Renee’s personal approach to life. She explains her community involvement as stemming from a desire to establish roots in the community, which she lacked growing up in a military family. Renee does a great deal of volunteering in her children’s schools, serving as a math mentor, classroom reader, and helping kindergarten students discover their art skills. Renee and PJ have three children, Isabella, Grace and Jack, who are in high school, middle school, and first grade respectively. The Hanna Family are devoted followers of NCAA sports, especially women’s soccer, which is understandable given both of their daughters’ participation in premier-level soccer!