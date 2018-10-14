Bates: WorkForce Central unveils county-wide job board

Are you looking for jobs in Pierce County?

Look no further than Live. Work. Pierce., an innovative new tool that allows WorkForce Central’s website to be the premier destination for job postings in our area.

By its very name, Live. Work. Pierce. is an acknowledgement of everything Pierce County has to offer.

Tired of that expensive, soul-sucking commute to Seattle every weekday? Wish you worked closer to home? Found on the WorkForce Central home page, Live. Work. Pierce. showcases every job opening in every industry that’s available in Pierce County, updated daily.

Part of the mission of Workforce Central is to increase access to services for job seekers, workers and businesses. For more information, please visit WorkForce Central.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.