Steilacoom schools participate in Federal Impact Aid survey

Steilacoom Historical School District announces that the 2018-2019 school year Federal Impact Aid annual surveys be completed the week of Monday, October 15, 2018. Kindergarten through grade 8 surveys will be completed during student conferences that same week. All parents and guardians are asked to complete one form for each student, sign, date it and return it to the school by November 2, 2018. The survey is available on the district website.

Survey information is confidential and allows the district to obtain federal Impact Aid monies, in lieu of property taxes. The federally funded program is designed to directly compensate local school districts for the loss of property and business tax support associated with federally connected students. The Impact Aid funds are provided by the Department of Education and like local levy funds help to provide teachers, support staff, classroom computers, library books and other supplies and equipment in all schools, for all students.

Steilacoom Historical School District proudly serves a large number of military-connected families, with nearly 40% of our students living with one or more active duty parents. If you have questions about the survey, please call the 253-983-2200.