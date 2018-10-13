Overnight lane, ramp closures coming to Tacoma week of Oct. 15

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing several construction projects on Interstate 5 through Tacoma have overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of Oct. 15 to complete bridge drains, striping and landscaping.

Travelers are advised to plan extra time into their trips and pay attention to single- and double-lane overnight closures on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Port of Tacoma Road. Overnight lane closures are also scheduled on both directions of State Route 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

Overnight ramp closures

Monday, Oct. 15

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705, Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramps to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 19

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Daytime closure of SR 7 ramp

Contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will continue to close the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 during daytime hours Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19 for stormpond work.

The ramp closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will remain open for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

As a reminder, the South 38th Street interchange work has been postponed to 2019.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.