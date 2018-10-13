The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – October 13

By Leave a Comment

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Sharon Szumlas; Kenneth Olson.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Keith Emerson White.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Rhonda Lu Archer Stucker; Ashley J. Hagen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *