Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 12 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 16, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – November 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – October 24, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

28th District Candidate Forum:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County in partnership with the Town of Steilacoom are sponsoring a Candidate Forum of the 28th Legislative District on October 25, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; recovered barricades and cones from the Apple Squeeze; swept and blew downtown after the Apple Squeeze; trimmed trees along rights-of-way; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued transferring services to the new water mains this week along with installing electrical service conduits and commenced installing the final sections of the storm drain system in the 800 to 1100 block of First Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; set a new above-ground vault at the corner of Marietta Street and Rigney Road; started load-testing our facility generators; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; repaired a water service leak in the 800 block of Blaine Street; installed a new water service in the 2500 block of Shephard Street; inspected a new sewer service in Birch Hill Estates; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for the upcoming Kiwanis project to reroof the pavilion at Sunnyside Park on Saturday; prepared for the Eagle Scout project installing the benches in Tract E of Madrona Park; continued preparing fence posts and rails for installation at Perkins Park; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Steilacoom Library Series:

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.