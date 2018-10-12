Overnight I-5 ramp closures at Berkeley St start next week

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use the ramps to and from Berkeley Street during overnight hours are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations next week.

If the weather cooperates, contractor crews building the I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project will close the ramps during overnight hours to install temporary barrier and restripe the lanes on the ramp. The northbound and southbound ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

During the overnight ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

Monday, Oct. 15

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.