KING-5 reporter Glenn Farley to discuss earthquake preparedness and recovery

It’s old news the Pacific Northwest is primed for a major earthquake. It’s equally old news the Pacific Northwest is unprepared for that impending disaster. Recent earthquake and volcanic activity around the Pacific – from Guatemala to Hawaii and beyond– has reinforced the potential we have for a major seismic event here.

Join KING-5 science reporter Glenn Farley for “Shift Happens,” where he will discuss how our region has prepared, the gaps in those preparations, and how families can survive not only a disaster but, more importantly, up to 6 weeks following before countywide infrastructure is restored.

“Shift Happens” will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 16 in the Rotunda (Building 3) at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW in Lakewood. Doors open at 6 p.m. Experts will have resources on insurance, preparedness kits, home retrofit, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, and door prizes. The featured presentation by Glenn Farley will start at 6:30 p.m.

“Shift Happens” is free and open to the public. Anyone of any age can attend. No RSVP is required. The presentation is sponsored by Pierce County Emergency Management and Aging and Disability Resources.

For ADA accommodations contact Emergency Management Access & Functional Needs Coordinator Serina McWha at 253-798-2203 or via email.