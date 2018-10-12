Development Updates from the City of Lakewood

The newly adopted Downtown Subarea Plan, Lakewood Land Use & Development Code Update and Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review are but three updates from the City of Lakewood.

Downtown Subarea Plan Adopted

On Oct. 1, the Lakewood City Council adopted the Downtown Subarea Plan, Downtown Development Code, and Planned Action Ordinance. The Plan

will go into effect November 1, 2018.

The final plan anticipates a new civic park, a new linear park, a new festival area, catalyst sites where growth will be encouraged first over the next 20 years, improvements to Gravelly Lake Drive and Bridgeport Way, converting Lakewood Towne Center Boulevard into a public street, and design standards for new buildings and parking that will preserve the Colonial District’s character as well as give the subarea a “face lift” over time.

The area in and around the Towne Center is envisioned as a magnet for intensive mixed use urban development including higher density office and residential uses. At the north end of the plan area, the Colonial Center will serve as the hub of Lakewood’s cultural activity. Higher quality, denser urban redevelopment is expected within the district, noticeably increasing social, cultural, and commercial activity. Streetscape and other urban design improvements will make this area more accessible and inviting to pedestrians.

The Planned Action Ordinance will also make developing in the downtown easier and faster for property owners and developers. It includes the required environmental analysis for the entire area, so when an individual application is submitted, the permit review will be streamlined. The Downtown Development Code is intended to be user friendly and allow for creativity while requiring the desired designs standards expressed by citizens.

To view the final plan and other documents, please visit www.lakewooddowntownplan.org.

Lakewood Land Use & Development Code Update

The City of Lakewood will begin public outreach and meetings at the Planning Commission about its pending new Title 18A (Land Use & Development Code) this fall. The new code will be significantly reorganized and also include several substantive updates to the city’s current code, including regarding the:

Zoning Districts;

Site Planning & Development Standards;

Updated Park and Open Space Set Asides for New Development;

Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Parks Regulations;

Military Zones, Uses and Regulations;

Allowed Locations of Essential Public Facilities;

Small Cell Wireless Regulations (new section) and

Sign Code (pending adoption of new sign code by Council.)

NO substantive changes are currently proposed for:

Location, Uses, Regulations in R1-R4 Zones;

Short Term Rental Regulation (i.e., Airbnb, etc.);

Regulation of Animals;

Tree Preservation;

Landscaping;

Housing Incentive Programs; and

Standard Wireless Telecommunications Facilities.

The Planning Commission will have its first study session on the topic on Wednesday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the 1st floor Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW. Drafts of the code will soon be available for public review. Once published, you can view information to be presented at upcoming Commission meetings here.

Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review Beginning

Lakewood is beginning a periodic review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) that will conclude by June 30, 2019. You can view information about this project at www.lakewoodsmp.org.

Public input is welcome! Join us Wednesday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Planning Commission meeting in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, to hear about the SMP review process and public participation plan.