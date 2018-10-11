Tahoma Audubon Society Endorses Initiative 1631 for a Healthier Future for Birds and People

Submitted by Tahoma Audubon Society.

“We need to act now in this election to protect birds and people from the growing threat of climate change,” said Matt Megga, director of Tahoma Audubon Society (TAS). “TAS has endorsed Initiative 1631 and is participating in an Audubon Day of Climate Action on Saturday, October 20 in support of I-1631.” More information about the Day of Action is at act.audubon.org/onlineactions/JGKjknsVTUKMSr4BoP2Nvw2.

“By putting a fee on the state’s largest polluters, like the oil industry and utilities that have not switched over to clean energy, I-1631 will accelerate the change in our energy sources from fossil fuels to renewals,” said Kirk Kirkland, Conservation Chair of TAS. “By passing this initiative and investing in protecting our air and water and building new clean-energy infrastructure across the state we can protect our health, build new good paying jobs, and ensure a cleaner future for the next generation.”

National Audubon Society’s research shows that climate change is the number one threat to birds, including 189 species at risk here in Washington. The science is clear – we need to get to a 100% clean energy economy by mid-century.

As designed, I-1631 will reduce Washington’s carbon pollution by investing in projects to increase the resilience of our waters and forests to the impacts of climate change. This includes restoring and protecting estuaries, fisheries and marine shoreline habitats vital for birds to survive.

The funds raised by the initiative will also be invested in programs to reduce forest fires, and reduce insect infestation, flooding and drought. This is critical support that will protect important bird habitats now and protect rural communities from fires and urban areas from flooding.

People now understand that climate change has arrived. The question is are we willing to take urgent action to slow the annual increase in temperature?

Statewide Audubon Support for I-1631:

Tahoma Audubon Society is one of 16 Washington Audubon chapters supporting I-1631. These endorsements represent the organization’s commitment to supporting strong climate action and passing effective climate policy that will prevent further damage to our climate. A full list of Audubon chapters endorsing I-1631 can be found at wa.audubon.org/press-release/audubon-washington-supports-initiative-1631.

Audubon Washington, the state field office of the National Audubon Society, has consistently supported climate action – both in the legislature and at the ballot box. The broad and growing support around I-1631 shows that the community recognizes the urgent need for climate action and is uniting around an opportunity right now to put the nations’ strongest climate policy on the books.

“Climate change is the biggest threat facing birds and people, and the clock is ticking,” said Gail Gatton, Executive Director, Audubon Washington. “Through our statewide programs, partnerships, and strong member support, Audubon Washington is steadfast in its determination to say ‘Yes’ to a 100% clean energy future. Today we stand in support of sound science and our vision for a carbon-free Washington and urge our members and all residents of Washington state to support I-1631.”

I-1631 is supported by a coalition comprised of over 250 groups, representing scientists, working families and organized labor, communities of color, environmental advocates, clean energy companies, health professionals, businesses, faith organizations, and tribal nations. These groups are working together to pave the way for a cleaner future.

About Tahoma Audubon Society:

Tahoma Audubon Society has members throughout Pierce County. The mission is to connect people to nature. We do this through political activism in support of Growth Management and Shoreline Management acts. Education, advocacy, community activism, and citizen science are the major avenues we will use to achieve our goal to protect and enhance the natural environment in Pierce County.

About Audubon Washington:

Established in 1981, Audubon Washington works statewide with its 25 independent chapters and 35,000 members on the conservation of the sagebrush shrub steppe ecosystem in Eastern Washington, protection of coastal estuaries, and actions that address climate change, the number one threat to birds today. Through the Seward Park Audubon Center, we provide science, nature and environmental education programs for youth and families. Learn more at wa.audubon.org/, @audubonWA.