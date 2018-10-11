City of DuPont’s Ordinance No. 18-1044, 18-1045

Ordinance No. 18-1044: An Ordinance of the City of Dupont, Washington, Relating to Budgets and Finance, revising the 2018 Annual Budget Amending Section 2 of Ordinance No. 17-1028.

Ordinance No. 18-1045: An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Dupont, Washington, Relating to Land Use and Zoning Amending Dupont Municipal Code (DMC) Chapter 25.10 – Definitions, to Implement Updates to the Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations which were adopted in 2017-2018; Providing for Severability; and Establishing an Effective Date

