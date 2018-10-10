Resources, services, providers highlight Making the Link 2018

Pierce County’s “Making the Link” is an annual showcase of care providers for older adults and individuals with disabilities. There will be over 70 exhibitors featuring in-home care, assisted and skilled nursing facilities, elder law, equipment providers, health care insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, caregiving, emergency assistance, social service agencies, transportation providers, funeral services and much more.

Making the Link 2018 is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the MetroParks STAR Center, located at 3873 S. 66th in Tacoma. Participants will receive “Where to Turn,” the newest edition of Senior Media Service’s popular resource guide, a compilation of independent, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the area, as well as other valuable resources and information.

“We are lucky in Pierce County to have a healthy variety of health care options throughout the continuum of life,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “In the health care world of today, people need to educate themselves about the options that exist and how they would want to tap those resources in case a need arises. Making the Link 2018 provides a wonderful opportunity to educate yourself.”

This event is free and open to the public, but is intended primarily for health care professionals, social workers, case managers, discharge planners and volunteers who work with individuals with disabilities and seniors in Pierce County. Guests can drop-in and leave as they please. Participants who register can enter to win gift baskets offered by the exhibitors, but registration is not required to attend.

Making the Link 2018 is sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center in collaboration with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. For more information about this event, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.