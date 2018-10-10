Re-branded Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest Enjoys 68% Attendance Increase

Happy to report the 2018 Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest achieved its 6th straight year of increased attendance! Thanks to the wonderful community support, the event achieved a record setting 711 attendees which represents an impressive 68 percent increase over 2017.

Primary reasons for this success was the re-branding of the event from the “Asian Film Fest” to the “Lakewood Film, Art, Book Fest” which included the addition of a new book-author component to the existing film and art elements. The book addition attracted over 40 noted authors to include Tami Oldham Ashcraft of “Adrift” fame who gave a truly heartfelt presentation on the second day of the event.

Lakewood is now the only city in the area who combines Film, Art and Book exhibits into one major art event.

Another key element was special guest Lee Oskar the legendary harmonica player of the rock – soul band WAR as well as an acclaimed artist. Lee thrilled attendees with a special performance on Sunday and then offered attendees an opportunity to take home a special Lee Oskar harmonica personally autographed by actor Bruce Willis.

Lucky recipient of the harmonica was local resident Hye Kim. Oskar then presented the entire $1,020 in harmonica donations to the FAB Festival Association. Thank You Lee!

Highlights of the Film portion of the event were the films “A Man Called Ove” and “Race” the Jesse Owens story. “Ove” and “RACE” were the best attended of the 8 award-winning films presented.

Also, the Juried Art Show had its biggest participation to date with over 60 fine art and photography entries. First Place for Fine Art went to Anne Doane for her painting titled “Late for a Date”. Trinda Love took First Place in Photography for her “River Bend” entry and Hoyt Crace won the “People’s Choice” award. Several artists took home added cash as attendees purchased their favorite works near the close of the event.

However, the most heartwarming comments by participants and attendees were directed toward the wonderful cadre of FAB volunteers. Author Nick Adams said it best. “In all my years of appearances like this, I have never experienced a set of volunteers as consistently pleasant and helpful as the group gathered here!” A special “Tip of the Hat” is due all the FAB volunteers with special recognition to the students from the Pierce College International Studies Department, members of the Lakewood Arts Commission and our dedicated concession volunteers.

2018 was also the first year for FAB Fest to be held at the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College (CPTC). It was truly a wonderful setting and the CPTC event staff were absolutely FABulous to work with. Everyone echoed the comment “great location, keep it.”

Looking forward to seeing everyone again next year. Special thanks to the Lakewood Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Carrs Restaurant, the Suburban Times, the Lakewood RAM, the TacomaWeekly, the Volcano, the Lakewood Playhouse, the News Tribune and our Philippine Scout – Kaihara Bonsai friends plus flutist Jeannie Hill and Harpist Twyla Eddins Worthy and our esteemed art critic Dr. Horace S. Browntrout.

Wishing everyone a great week and hope you’re enjoying the wonderful beauty of our FABulous Fall colors!

FAB Fest was held September 28, 29, 30 at Sharon McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College. More information available at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks