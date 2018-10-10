PSE asks customers to conserve natural gas, electricity

A pipeline rupture Tuesday evening in British Columbia, Canada, could affect PSE’s ability to supply natural gas to our customers’ homes and businesses. PSE is asking customers to help conserve natural gas and electricity.

Customers can set their thermostats at a lower setting and limit the use of hot water, such as dishwashing or clothes washing, and other natural gas and electric appliances this morning.

It’s important to know that the local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the pipeline failure in Canada. PSE is doing all they can to maintain their natural gas system operations, and will provide updates as they learn more from their supplier.