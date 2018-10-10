Lakewood History Museum hosts Reception for Marjorie Mankin, Noted Local Artist

Stop by during regular Museum hours, 12 noon-4 pm, on Sat, Oct 13th to meet Marjorie Mankin, who is displaying her artwork through Dec 22nd. Free and Open to the Public. Refreshments will be served.

Marjorie has had a love of art since early childhood. Being blessed with an acute awareness of the beauty of creation, the colors, textures and shapes beckon her to interpret nature in her own style.

Marjorie has studied both commercial and fine art with many local and nationally renowned art instructors. These studies have strengthened her personal philosophy that one never stops growing in the knowledge of self expression in the visual arts. Marjorie has been featured in many exhibits including the Carnegie Institute, Handforth Gallery, Allied Arts and the Frye Museum. She also exhibits extensively in juried and invitational shows and her works have received numerous awards and honors. She is currently exhibiting at Gallery Row in Gig Harbor, WA.

Her philosophy can best be understood by this statement she recently made. “Art is what pumps up your ‘tire’ so you can keep on rolling.” In spite of life’s challenges, she continues to rely on her gifts to help see her through.