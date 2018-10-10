Both lanes open on eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use the eastbound State Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 have a good reason to celebrate Wednesday. Overnight, contractor crews working on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project removed the single lane closure on the ramp that had been in place for several months. The Washington State Department of Transportation recognizes that the long-term lane closure caused delays and inconveniences to travelers and would like to thank them for their patience.

Another round of lane and ramp closures will take place on I-5 allowing crews to place final striping on northbound I-5 from Pacific Avenue to L Street. Once the lanes and ramps reopen Wednesday morning, drivers will be traveling on a new roadway surface, and northbound I-5 will be in its final alignment.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Thursday, Oct. 11

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramps to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 12

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705, and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Additional single- and double-lane overnight closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.