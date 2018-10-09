The Steilacoom Library, Past and Future

By Marianne Bull.

The Past and Future of the Steilacoom Library will be presented on Friday, October 12 at 3:00. The event will be at the Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive in Steilacoom.

Joan Curtis, curator and historian with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will relate the history of the Steilacoom Library Association, the first circulating library incorporated by the Washington Territorial legislature in 1858. The books, purchased in San Francisco, had an interesting history, as they were moved “from pillar to post” for nearly 70 years before finding a permanent home.

Over 400 books from this original collection are currently in the possession of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. Steve Campion and Mary Getchell will complement the talk with a short history of the Pierce County Library System and information about the Library’s upcoming levy on November 8th.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Steilacoom Library. For more information, please call the Steilacoom Museum at 253-584-4133 or contact the Steilacoom Library at 253-548-3313.