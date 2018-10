Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club.

Steilacoom Kiwanians and Key Club Members, teamed up with Americorps volunteers and future home owners, to work on the Habitat for Humanity Build.

It was a great experience helping with our community while learning new skills. Many thanks to Andy Hockman and Dan Fannin for leading the effort… and many thanks to Chick Fil’A, Costco and Starbucks for providing much needed nourishment for this hard working crew.