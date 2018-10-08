League of Women Voters and Pierce County School Retirees Association Invite You to Meet Legislative Candidates

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

Join us for a “Legislative Meet and Greet” Thursday, October 11, at the Tacoma La Quinta Inn between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. ( Just off I-5 at Portland Avenue)

All Pierce County Legislative Candidates have been invited. The $5 entrance fee covers your coffee or tea, cheese and crackers, fresh fruit, and cookies. No host wine bar is available.

Our guests will be seated by Legislative District to facilitate conversation with their Legislator. Share your concerns. Ask questions. Get acquainted. Meet the candidates before you vote.

We encourage School Retirees and those currently employed in public education to attend. The Pierce County School Retirees Association represents more than 900 School Retirees in Pierce County. It is the local unit of the Washington State School Retirees Association, with 18,000 members, who are also providing funding for this event.

Hope to see you there!