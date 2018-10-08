Join the fabulous fall fun at the library

TACOMA – Celebrate the season with fall crafts, harvest parties, Halloween story times and more at the Pierce County Library System. Free events for all ages will be featured throughout the county.

Upcoming events include:

Tinker Thursdays: Pumpkin Volcano Play and learn while building, exploring and experimenting with pumpkin volcanoes. Ages 6 to 18.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., South Hill

Day of the Dead Make a Day of the Dead crown of flowers. Ages 6 and up.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Harvest Party Celebrate autumn with a story, games and decorating pumpkins. All ages.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m. at Orting Pierce County Library, 202 Washington Ave. S.

A Masquerade Murder Mystery Enjoy an interactive mystery theater program with Murder Mystery Co. Ages 9 and up.

Friday, Oct. 26, 6-8:30 p.m. at Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.

Scary Stories around a Campfire Get spooked at this family story time. Costumes optional.

All ages.

Saturday, Oct. 27, noon at Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W. Lakewood

Thank you to Friends of the Pierce County Libraries for helping to sponsor these events. Look for more fall events at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events?term=fall.